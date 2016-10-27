Discover An Excellent Night's Stay With These Concepts

What is the best way to find a hotel for your next vacation? A lot of people just look in the hotel directory. However, there is more to it if you want to find the perfect hotel that you can afford. Continue to read to learn how you can go about it.

To find the best deals on hotels consider a travel agent. Many times travel agents can find wonderful hotels at a great price. When booking with a travel agent, ensure that the agent knows both your wants and your needs. This will allow the travel agent to shop for both and offer you choices.

To minimize your travel expenses when you are staying near a resort area like Walt Disney World, choose a hotel that offers a complimentary shuttle to nearby attractions. In this sort of area, you shouldn't need to rent a car. Instead, use a cab to get to your hotel and then use the shuttle to enjoy the fun.

To keep your running regimen up while you are traveling, pack your GPS watch and plenty of running clothes. For an early morning jog, get up and throw your gear on, and then head out the front door. When you go running in a new city, you will get a free tour, up-close and personal.

Do not always assume that staying on the club floor of a hotel is a great way to waste money. While you may have to pay for this upgrade, you will end up saving more money in the end. This is because things like drinks, appetizers and free breakfast are part of the deal, and these things are very expensive when purchased separately.

It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign.

To keep your incidentals at a minimum, especially when you are staying at a hotel outside the US, ask about the cost of wireless Internet before you check in, and especially before you log in the first time. Some hotels don't disclose the costly per-minute costs of Internet access, but they will certainly show up on the bill.

Visit several online travel websites and compare hotel room prices. These online travel websites do not always offer the same price for hotel rooms at a specific location. By choosing two or three different online travel websites, you can assure you are getting the best deal possible. Also, booking close to your travel date will usually net you a better price.

Talk to a travel agent about potential hotel deals. You may think you'll be paying more by going through a travel agent, but more often than not the opposite is true. Travel agents typically have access to unpublished deals not only for the hotel, but also for airfare and vacation activities.

It is not a good idea to place the "maid service needed" sign on your door at a hotel. This is a dead giveaway that you are not in the room. It can attract people who want to steal your valuables. It is better to notify the desk when you need maid service than to leave out the sign.

Call the hotel you are planning to stay in and see if they offer any discounts. Many hotels offer discounts for senior citizens, business travelers, military personnel and government officials. Additionally, if you are a member of an automobile association, you may qualify for a reduced rate on your hotel stay.

If you are going to need a rollaway or crib, ask for this when making your reservation. They may not have any available. Sometimes, they cost extra, too. Talk about these things when you make your reservations.

If you do not trust leaving your valuables in the safe provided in your room, hotel staff will store it in the safe located there. Make sure that you get some type of receipt verifying the items you give them. This will help cover damages in case something goes missing.

Whether you're on vacation, traveling for business, or needing a hotel for some other reason, you definitely want to be happy with your room. There is nothing like checking out with extra charges or being unhappy with your surroundings. Knowing what you know now should help ensure that you pick the right hotel next time.